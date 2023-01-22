Raymond was the lone scorer for the Wings in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Raymond converted a rebound at the doorstep, but by that time, only 41.6 seconds remained in the contest and the Wings ended up falling short. Still, it's been a remarkable run for Raymond, as the second-year winger has brushed twine in five of the past seven games.
