Raymond scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

With the Red Wings down 4-3 after two periods, Raymond got the comeback started by banging a one-timer from the slot past Jordan Binnington inside the first minute of the final frame. He then helped set up Robby Fabbri for the eventual game-winner about six minutes later. Raymond has three multi-point performances in the last seven games, racking up two goals and eight point over that stretch, and the 21-year-old appears headed for a breakout campaign with 10 goals and 24 points through 28 contests.