Raymond produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Raymond helped out on a Dylan Larkin goal in the third period. With four goals and an assist over his last six games, Raymond has started to get in a groove in November. The 20-year-old winger has nine points (four on the power play), 32 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests. He should continue to be a productive player as long as he stays in a top-six role.