Raymond registered a power-play goal to complement an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Held without a point in his previous five games, Raymond got back on track offensively against the Sabres, but this was probably of little consolation to him given that the Red Wings have now lost six straight contests. Raymond has 18 goals and 35 assists working against a team low minus-19 rating through 65 games.