Raymond was drafted fourth overall by the Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Raymond's numbers this season in the SHL don't leap off the page, but don't let that fool you. How often does a 17-year-old even play in that league? Raymond is a dangerous offensive talent with laser vision, extraordinary hands and elite hockey IQ. He can pick apart opposing defenses and find seams few can see. Raymond is only 5-foot-10 and his foot speed is just average, but his edge work is strong and his first step is competitive. And he's actually unafraid to get his nose dirty on his way to the net. Raymond has been compared to Mitch Marner and Artemi Panarin. It'll take a couple years for this talented two-way player to earn a permanent NHL gig, but he'll be a special playmaker the moment he arrives. Push Raymond up your fantasy draft list if you can afford to wait on a star.