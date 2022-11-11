Raymond scored a goal during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Rangers.

Raymond took advantage of goalie Igor Shesterkin's misplay, scoring his sixth goal in seven games Thursday. After the Rangers netminder failed to play the puck from behind his net on a dump-in, Dylan Larkin claimed possession and passed to Raymond, whose one-timer gave the Red Wings a short-lived lead. Three minutes later, Chris Kreider scored, sparking the Rangers' seven-goal surge. The 20-year-old forward had two shots during 17:26 of ice time in the rout.