Raymond scored a goal and two assists on two shots, fueling the Red Wings to a 7-5 win over the Jets on Tuesday.

Raymond picked up a point in each period Tuesday, assisting on Oskar Sundqvist's and Dylan Larkin's goals while scoring an empty-net goal to ice the game. While the second-year forward hasn't made a major jump in production from his rookie season, he is still having a solid year overall with 11 goals and 26 points in 39 games. Raymond should continue to play a large role in the Red Wings' top-six forward core.