Raymond (lower body) is not expected to play Monday against Vancouver, Red Wings' play-by-play announcer Ken Kal reports.

Rayamon, who is considered day-to-day, didn't take part in Monday's morning skate. He will miss a second straight contest after getting hurt in a collision with teammate Ben Chiarot during Friday's practice. Raymond has racked up 15 goals, 33 points and 87 shots on net in 50 games this season. Dominik Kubalik is projected to play alongside Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.