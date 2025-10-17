Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Not playing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond (upper body) has been ruled out of Friday's home tilt versus Tampa Bay, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Raymond will miss his second straight game. The good news is that he practiced Friday and partook in some line rushes. Raymond was off to a good start with a pair of goals and an assist in three games. He could return as early as Sunday against Edmonton.
