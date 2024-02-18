Raymond had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-0 win over Calgary.

Raymond wired a wrist shot late in the third that beat Dan Vladar, who was in net in relief. His assist was a primary one on a J.T. Compher shot that beat starter Jacob Markstrom in the first. Raymond is on a career pace after taking a step back in his sophomore season. He has 15 goals and 29 assists in 54 games, and has 97 shots in that span, and that puts him on track for 67 points and close to 150 shots. Raymond has clicked with Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher on line two, and is looking like a natural on PP1. Expect him to remain in those roles.