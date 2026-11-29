Raymond tallied a goal, provided an assist and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Raymond willed the Red Wings' offense back into Saturday's game, as he recorded an unassisted goal just 17 seconds into the second period before later sliding the primary pass on Andrew Copp's tally in the back half of the third period. The 24-year-old Raymond continues to be one of the league's more underrated fantasy options, as he's quietly maintained a point-per-game pace over 26 appearances this season, compiling 11 goals and 15 assists. He has been held without a point just once in his last eight outings. If he's available in shallow fantasy leagues of any format, he's a priority waiver-wire add.