Raymond scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Raymond got the Red Wings on the board in the first period and set up an Alex DeBrincat tally in the second. The 23-year-old Raymond has five points over his last three games, and this was his first goal since Oct. 11 versus the Maple Leafs. For the season, the winger is at three goals, eight assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 10 contests. Raymond continues to see time on the top line and first power-play unit.