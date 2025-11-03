Raymond scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Raymond continues to enjoy the road -- he has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak that coincides with the Red Wings' current trip out west. The 23-year-old winger opened the scoring late in the second period Sunday. He's up to four goals, 12 points, 19 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances. Raymond's offense should remain fairly steady in a top-six role for a strong offense.