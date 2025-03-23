Raymond scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Raymond has tallied twice over the last three games after enduring a 10-game goal drought from Feb. 23 to March 14. The 22-year-old still had seven assists in that span, remaining a positive presence on offense on the Red Wings' top line. For the season, the winger has 24 goals, 70 points (33 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 69 appearances. He needs just three more points to surpass his career-high 72 from 2023-24.