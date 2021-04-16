Raymond signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Friday. The deal will begin with the 2021-22 season.

Detroit selected Raymond with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger spent the 2020-21 campaign with Frolunda HC of the SHL, picking up six goals and 18 points in 34 contests. He'll get a chance to make the Red Wings' roster during next season's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the 2021-22 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids.