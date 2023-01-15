Raymond scored for the third straight game Saturday, albeit in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Wings submitted a strong comeback bid with three unanswered goals in the final frame, including a slick backhanded tally from Raymond, but it wasn't quite enough in this home clash. Still, Raymond is playing some of his best hockey, as evidenced by a three-game point streak comprised of seven total points.
