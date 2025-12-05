Raymond recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Raymond has found the twine in three games in a row, and this two-point effort extended his point streak to seven appearances. Over that stretch, the 23-year-old winger has racked up nine points (four goals, five assists), 17 shots, three hits, four blocked shots and an even rating while averaging 20:28 of playing time. Raymond is firmly entrenched as one of the Red Wings' most reliable offensive weapons and looks on pace to surpass the career-best 80-point haul he notched in 2024-25.