Raymond logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Raymond helped out on Jonatan Berggren's first NHL goal in the first period. The assist extended Raymond's point streak to four games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last nine contests. The second-year winger is up to 10 points (five on the power play), 34 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances. His recent uptick has been encouraging, and it appears he'll stick on the reunited top line with Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.