Raymond scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Raymond's tally briefly tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. He has three goals over his last four games and 11 points across his last seven outings. For the season, the 23-year-old winger is up to seven goals, 23 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances as a fixture in the Red Wings' top six and on the first power-play unit.