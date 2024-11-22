Raymond scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders.

After a heroic effort on the forecheck by Dylan Larkin, Raymond took a backhand feed and went top shelf over Ilya Sorokin's glove with just 52 seconds left in the game. It's the first GWG of the season for the 22-year-old winger, and all three of Raymond's goals on the campaign have come in the last 12 games -- a stretch in which he's racked up 12 points, including seven helpers on the power play.