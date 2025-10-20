Raymond dished out two assists and blocked a shot in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Raymond returned to the Red Wings' lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. He picked up where he left off with two assists, helping both of his linemates, Dylan Larkin and Emmitt Finnie, find a goal. The 23-year-old Raymond is up to three assists and five points through four games this season. Raymond is fresh off a career year in 2024-25 after posting 53 assists and 80 points. While he's off to another solid start, Raymond has just four shots on net and hasn't posted one in either of the last two games. His lack of shots is something to monitor, but shouldn't be a large concern as he posted a career high of 192 attempts on net a year ago. While the upper-body injury he recently recovered from could play into his lack of shot attempts, Raymond has played in all but 10 games since making his debut in the 2021-22 season and should continue to ramp up his play. With Larkin and rookie standout Finnie on his line, Raymond should push to finish above 70 points for the third straight season.