Raymond contributed a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win against Columbus.

Raymond ended his three-game scoring drought. His goal Sunday was his seventh marker and 15th point in 24 contests this season. He finished 2021-22 with 23 goals and 57 points in 82 games, so Raymond's a bit behind that offensive pace, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 20-year-old do better as the campaign progresses.