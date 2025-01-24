Raymond had an assist, three shots on net and one block in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Several Canadiens' defenders bought Raymond's feint to the slot before he slipped the puck to Alex DeBrincat, who scored from a sharp angle to give Detroit a 2-0 lead with four seconds left in the first period. The tally came just five seconds after a Montreal penalty expired but was the direct result of the pressure the Red Wings applied while a skater up. The assist was Raymond's 19th point over the 14 games since Todd McLellan took over as head coach. The 22-year-old forward leads the Wings in helpers (33) and points (52).