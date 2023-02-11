Raymond (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against the Canucks, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is the first career absence for Raymond, a talented second-year winger who has registered 15 goals and 18 assists through 50 games. Look for Dominik Kubalik, who was scratched from Thursday's win over the Flames, to slot back in against the Canucks. Raymond is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury that surfaced in Friday's practice.