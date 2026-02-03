Raymond notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 2-0 win over the Avalanche.

Raymond went pointless in three games between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31, but he bounced back with a strong showing in this win over the top team in the Western Conference. Raymond has been the Red Wings' most consistent player this season, and despite the recent struggles, he's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last nine outings while tallying 11 points (five goals, six assists) in that span.