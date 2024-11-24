Raymond scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Raymond scored the equalizer for the Red Wings with only 58 seconds left in the second period, giving him four goals on the season. He's undoubtedly going through his most productive stretch of the campaign, however, with three of those goals coming in his last five appearances while cracking the scoresheet in five of his previous six appearances. Raymond has three goals and three assists in that six-game stretch.