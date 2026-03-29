Raymond scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Raymond's tally brought the Red Wings within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. He has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings, but he hasn't had a multi-point effort since March 2 in Nashville. The star winger is up to 24 goals, 71 points, 153 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 71 appearances in a top-six role this season.