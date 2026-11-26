Raymond scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Raymond reached the 10-goal mark after converting a feed from Moritz Seider shortly before the first intermission. The Swedish winger remains one of Detroit's most important offensive weapons, and his prominent role on the power play should help sustain his production even when the Red Wings struggle at even strength. Raymond has four goals over his last five appearances and seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last six contests.