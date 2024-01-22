Raymond scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Raymond got Detroit on the board late in the first period, firing a wrister that made it through Andrei Vasilevskiy, tying the game 1-1. It's just the second point in five games for the 21-year-old Raymond -- he's up to 13 goals and 35 points through 46 games this season. Despite his cold spell, Raymond should continue skating on the Red Wings' first line and top power-play unit.