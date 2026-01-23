Raymond scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Raymond has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine games, racking up six goals and six assists in that span. He had the Red Wings' first two goals in this contest. The 23-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 56 points (22 on the power play), 104 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 50 outings this season, putting him on pace to finish better than a point-per-game for the first time in his five-year career.