Raymond scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Raymond deflected a shot past Alexandar Georgiev in the dying stages of the second period, but that'd be all the offense the Red Wings would muster in this contest. Raymond has been playing at a high level of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 10 contests, notching eight goals and four assists in that span.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Carries offense in loss•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Stays hot against Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Extends scoring streak Friday•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Plays hero again Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Keeps scoring streak alive•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Scores in loss to Boston•