Raymond picked up three assists Saturday in a 4-3 OT win over Buffalo.

Raymond has been nothing short of incredible as a 19 year old in his first NHL season. So far, he has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 12 games this season. We knew he was good, but sure didn't expect this right out of the gate. Raymond will be hard pressed to keep this up over the course of a very long season, but right now, he's the top rookie scorer in the NHL.