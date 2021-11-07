Raymond picked up three assists Saturday in a 4-3 OT win over Buffalo.
Raymond has been nothing short of incredible as a 19 year old in his first NHL season. So far, he has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 12 games this season. We knew he was good, but sure didn't expect this right out of the gate. Raymond will be hard pressed to keep this up over the course of a very long season, but right now, he's the top rookie scorer in the NHL.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Records first career hat trick•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Lands first career goal•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Nabs assist in NHL debut•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: On 23-man roster•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Unlikely to start season in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Continues to impress in preseason•