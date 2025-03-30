Raymond scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Raymond's tally early in the second period stood as the game-winner. He's scored four times and added an assist over his last seven games. Raymond has a career-high 73 points and has had his best year on the power play, earning 35 points. He's got 26 goals, 47 assists, 171 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 73 appearances in 2024-25.