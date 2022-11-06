Raymond registered a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
Raymond has caught fire with four goals -- including three on the power play -- in the past week. This trend has made up for a slow start to the season for the second-year winger, who occupies a spot on the top line with captain Dylan Larkin and the industrious Pius Suter.
