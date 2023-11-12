Raymond opened the scoring in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
Raymond crafted a wrap-around goal that required some initial juking before throwing goalie Spencer Martin out of position. The Red Wings are bound for Raymond's home country of Sweden for the NHL Global Series, which will commence Thursday against the Senators and also includes the Wild and Maple Leafs for a total of four games between the clubs.
