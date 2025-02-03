Raymond notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Raymond followed up his four-point effort last Monday with a pair of scoreless outings. He broke out of the mini-slump right on time, setting up Alex DeBrincat for the game-winning goal Sunday. Raymond is up to 20 goals, 37 helpers, 25 power-play points, 119 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 53 appearances in a top-line role.