Raymond will be on the top line for Saturday's home opener against the Lightning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Raymond's ascension to the top line bumps veteran David Perron down in the lineup, but the experiment evidently is intended to put a spark in the Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat pairing, which Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde "isn't quite sold on," per Khan. Raymond could use a boost himself, as he was denied on his lone shot attempt and failed to record a helper in Thursday's 4-3 Opening Night loss to the Devils.