Raymond (lower body) is likely to be available for Monday's road clash against the Senators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Raymond has missed the past eight games with his injury. As a rookie, the winger appeared in all 82 games, and he was often the talk of the town en route to 23 goals and 34 assists. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde seems quite optimistic about the skilled winger returning for the next contest. "He had a really good skate today," Lalonde said [Sunday]. "We'll talk to our medical staff to see how he responds from it. But I'd be surprised if he's not available for tomorrow." Fantasy managers counting on Raymond should look out for his eventual activation from injured reserve as the biggest clue that he'll be fit to return.