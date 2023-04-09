Raymond posted an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Raymond is trending toward a strong finish to his second NHL campaign, as evidenced by a four-game point streak comprised of a goal and five helpers. Drafted fourth overall in 2020, Raymond has 17 goals, 28 assists and 19 power-play points through 71 games.
