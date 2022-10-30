Raymond scored two goals during a 2-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.

Raymond, who was among the NHL's top rookies last season, mostly struggled during the opening seven games of his sophomore season. Until Saturday, that is, when Raymond collected his fifth career multi-goal game. With Filip Gustavsson playing deep in the crease, Raymond secured his first goal by releasing a rising wrister over the Wild goalie's shoulder. It came on his 17th shot this season. The game-winning tally developed off a centering pass from Dominik Kubalik with five seconds left in the second period.