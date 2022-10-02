Raymond registered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 3-0 preseason win over the Blackhawks.

Raymond stormed out of the gate as a rookie, adding 23 goals, 34 assists and 18 power-play points in a full season. The 20-year-old is shaping up to reprise his role on the top line alongside captain Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, who seems to improve drastically each year.