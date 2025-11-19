Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Stays hot in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
The 23-year-old winger rattled off his fourth straight multi-point performance, getting the Red Wings on the board early in the second period before getting the puck to Dylan Larkin for an empty-netter late in the third. Raymond has been locked in since missing a couple of games in mid-October due to an upper-body injury. He has amassed two goals and eight assists over his current five-game point streak.
