Raymond produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

The 23-year-old winger rattled off his fourth straight multi-point performance, getting the Red Wings on the board early in the second period before getting the puck to Dylan Larkin for an empty-netter late in the third. Raymond has been locked in since missing a couple of games in mid-October due to an upper-body injury. He has amassed two goals and eight assists over his current five-game point streak.