Raymond contributed a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal.
Raymond has found the back of the net in three of his last four contests. That gives him five goals and seven points in 13 games this season. He had just two assists in seven contests to start the campaign, but he's well past that early slump and has the potential to top his 2021-22 rookie total of 57 points this season.
