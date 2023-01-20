Raymond scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Raymond has four goals and four assists over his last six contests. The 20-year-old winger started off a bit slow this season, but he's getting back on track in the middle of the campaign. He's up to 14 tallies, 31 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 44 appearances.

