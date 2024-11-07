Raymond provided an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Raymond has a goal and seven assists over his last six games, with five of those eight points coming on the power play. The 22-year-old winger continues to shuffle between the first and second lines, trading places with Patrick Kane regularly, but both are part of the first power-play unit. Raymond has been an excellent playmaker with a goal and 11 assists through 12 outings, but he was a 30-goal scorer last year and is shooting just 5.3 percent, so things should eventually balance out a bit.