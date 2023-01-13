Raymond scored a goal and added two assist, one of which came on the power play, in a 4-1 win over Toronto on Thursday.

He took a drop pass from Dylan Larkin and wired a shot from inside the right circle past Ilya Samsonov at 8:48 of the first. Raymond has two straight three-point games this week and he's back on pace to equal his 57-point rookie season. But there's been a big improvement in his game -- he's minus-3 (minus-32 last season overall) and delivering far more on the power play than he did last year. Raymond already has five PPG and 14 PPA; he had five PPG and 18 PPA over 82 games in 2021-22.