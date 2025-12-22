Raymond potted a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Raymond tied the score at 1-1 at 8:37 of the second period for his 11th goal of the campaign, four of which have come with the man advantage. The right-shot winger's 21:13 of ice time Sunday trailed only Dylan Larkin for the most among Detroit forwards. Raymond entered this matchup on an eight-game goal drought, but he had six helpers during that stretch. The 23-year-old is up to 27 assists, 38 points, 77 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances in 2025-26.