Raymond posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens to finish the 2023-24 season.

Raymond was Detroit's best player in April, as he delivered seven goals and 12 points total through eight contests. Fans of the Winged Wheel were given a renewed sense of hope that their team would be playoff bound in large part to Raymond's game-tying goal against the Penguins last Thursday and his overtime tally versus the Habs on Monday, but the Capitals snuck into the postseason instead by virtue of beating the Flyers in the regular-season finale. Raymond's third season included 31 goals, 41 assists and 16 power-play points through 82 games. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.