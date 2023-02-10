Raymond (lower body) is day-to-day after colliding with teammate Ben Chiarot in practice Friday, Red Wings' reporter Carley Johnston reports.

Raymond limped off the ice after the incident. The fourth overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Raymond had 23 goals and 57 points last season, but got off to a slow start this season with only two assists in his first seven games. Raymond has 15 goals and 33 points in 50 games this season, including five goals and 14 points on the power play.