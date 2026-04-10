Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Supplies two helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.
This was Raymond's first multi-point effort since March 2 in Nashville. The 24-year-old winger struggled when the Red Wings were hammered by injuries in March, even though he was able to stay healthy. He's up to 25 goals, 50 assists, 169 shots on net, 43 hits, 28 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 77 appearances this season. Raymond should continue to be a fixture in the top six.
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